Watch: Saoirse Ronan reflects on her Hollywood breakthrough 10 years on

On Chesil Beach sees Saoirse Ronan reunited with the work of Ian McEwan for the first time since her breakout performance in Atonement.

The new film stars Ronan and is written by McEwan - based on the writer's novella of the same name.

Ian McEwan and Saoirse Ronan attending a special screening of On Chesil Beach. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images

The Wicklow native previously worked with McEwan's material in Atonement based on his novel of the same name. It earned Ronan a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2008 Oscars and BAFTAs.

It has been 10 years since Atonement came out and she has spoken about how things have changed and how supportive McEwan has been in her career.

"It was such a special time for me," she says of filming the hit.

"Ian was a huge part of that. We actually kept in touch from when we met on Atonement to now.

"We've had this sort of 10-year relationship via e-mail. And he's always been so lovely and supportive."

McEwan was also full of praise for the Ladybird star, saying she was "a gift to any writer."

"Cinema is not great at giving you the interior life. But if you've got an actress like Saoirse, you can get the interior life written onto the face and the gestures [of the character] seemingly without effort."

On Chesil Beach tells the story of a young married couple and a fear of being intimate.

The film is released on May 18.