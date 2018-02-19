WATCH: Saoirse Ronan practices her Oscar 'loser face' after Oscar predictions change

After a disappointing night at the BAFTAs and the fact that Oscar predictions are now naming Frances McDormand as this year's winner of the prestigious Best Actress, Saoirse Ronan has been practicing her 'loser face'.

The Carlow native took the time to put her facial expressions to the test during an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Alice Levine, along with the limp one-handed clap - as you do.

She also discussed the awkwardness of bringing a date to the Oscars, especially when you have don't take home the award.

“I’ve got to do the loser face in front of this person I don’t know that well,” Ronan said.

“And do they do the loser face with you? If they don’t know you that well, how are they going to comfort you when you lose? That’s why you bring your mom.”