Watch: Saarloos trust in Cork once again with intimate Cyprus Avenue gig

Saarloos were back on Cork soil last night as part of their very own Irish tour.

The lads substituted the Liffey for the banks of the River Lee once again in what was an intimate gig at Cyprus Avenue.

Brian McGovern, Craig Gallagher and Andy Kavanagh take the stage at Cyprus Avenue, Cork as part of their Irish tour.

Warming up the crowd was The City and Us, who are supporting Saarloos on their current tour.

Taking to the stage @CyprusAveCork last night were The City And Us who are supporting @Saarloosmusic on their current Irish tour 🍀 pic.twitter.com/bRJt05nybV — Breda Graham (@BredaGraham) November 26, 2018

The trio sang a range of their original songs, one of which was a three-day-old harmonic lyric.

The electro-pop band resonated with a crowd who gathered to hear the raw and relevant lyrics which they delivered on with their stripped-back acoustic performance.

The men of the hour, Saarloos, took the stage before 10pm and opened their set with their popular song Alive.

The set began with vocals and acoustics from both Craig and Brian who were joined by Andy on bass for the second song of the night.

The set which resounded with those of us who have been in love, fallen out of love and had hearts broken included Fire is Love, Stay, Memphis, Changes and their rendition of Tom Petty’s Free Fallin’, to name a few.

Video by Breda Graham

The lads came down from the stage and into the crowd with their acoustic guitars to perform Free Fallin’ and Trust In Me.

The lovely touch added to the intimacy of the gig and gave the crowd a chance to interact and sing along with Craig and Brian.

The final song of the night had people in the crowd on their feet and clapping along to upbeat songs Feisty and Fables.

Trust in Me 💕 @Saarloosmusic making an intimate gig even more special at @CyprusAveCork last night pic.twitter.com/7RzvGfnwso — Breda Graham (@BredaGraham) November 26, 2018

The lads’ uplifting presence left a smile across everyone’s face and they finished their set to an applauding crowd.

The trio are no strangers to Cork, having supported Gavin James during his Live At The Marquee gig over the summer.

Gavin James joined Brian and Craig on stage during their performance of Trust In Me, harmonica in hand.

The moment had people cheering along and Saarloos had their fans in a unified song that erupted the tented venue and could be heard across the water in Lower Glanmire.

Boys, Trust in Me, Cork loves you so come back soon.

You can follow their current Irish tour over on their Facebook page where there are a limited number of tickets left.