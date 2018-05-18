WATCH: Rolling Stones painted Croke Park black last night

After fans of Ed Sheeran were disappointed with Wednesday’s Phoenix Park gig, even higher hopes for the Rolling Stones as they took to the stage of Croke Park last night.

But the Legendary rockers took no time in showing the 70,000 strong crowd that you can get what you want.

Fans on social media documented the night with photos and video of the foursome, who according to their captions, still have it after 50 years.

#RollingStones. What a show! Mick Jagger is some man. Can’t see Ed Sheeran doing this in his 70s#Rolling Stones Dublin — Patrick McCusker (@largylen) May 17, 2018

Great to see the legendary Rolling Stones rocking Croke Park in Dublin tonight to a now well behaved polite and appreciative middle aged crowd #rollingstones #NoFilterTour #dublin pic.twitter.com/qbKAWHvppg — fiona olivier (@fifiotoole) May 18, 2018

Before the gig, the band's Twitter account urged people to choose one of four songs they would like the band to play.

And from Far Away Eyes, Angie, Moonlight, and Wild Horses the winner was ...

Playing their first show in almost seven months, they breezed through a two-hour set kicking off with Sympathy for the Devil followed by Tumbling Dice.

As night fell, Paint it Black set the tone for the night and as the encore of Gimme Shelter and Satisfaction came around, fans were left speechless with an explosive finale.

The Rolling Stones last played Ireland in 2007.

Prior to that their biggest concert in the country was Slane Castle in 1982.

The tour began last September in Hamburg, Germany and ended in Paris, France in October.

Due to high demand, a further 11 dates were confirmed in February, starting with last night's gig and finishing up in Warsaw, Russia in July.

Slan lads, keep on rocking.