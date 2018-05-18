WATCH: Rolling Stones painted Croke Park black last night
18/05/2018 - 08:50:00Back to Showbiz Home
After fans of Ed Sheeran were disappointed with Wednesday’s Phoenix Park gig, even higher hopes for the Rolling Stones as they took to the stage of Croke Park last night.
But the Legendary rockers took no time in showing the 70,000 strong crowd that you can get what you want.
Fans on social media documented the night with photos and video of the foursome, who according to their captions, still have it after 50 years.
.@MickJagger had more energy than I have ever had. 😍 #NoFilterTour #RollingStonesDublin pic.twitter.com/8olG9viFSz— Therese Ryan (@TheRealTherese) May 18, 2018
#RollingStones. What a show! Mick Jagger is some man. Can’t see Ed Sheeran doing this in his 70s#Rolling Stones Dublin— Patrick McCusker (@largylen) May 17, 2018
Great to see the legendary Rolling Stones rocking Croke Park in Dublin tonight to a now well behaved polite and appreciative middle aged crowd #rollingstones #NoFilterTour #dublin pic.twitter.com/qbKAWHvppg— fiona olivier (@fifiotoole) May 18, 2018
WHAT A SHOW!!!! #rollingstones #NoFilterTour #rollingstonesdublin pic.twitter.com/Qo0UY4U2go— Leona Mercer (@leona_gregory) May 17, 2018
😎🎸🤘🏻 #NoFilterTour #RollingStonesDublin pic.twitter.com/17i5kAk43t— Big G 🇬🇧 (@RFCGW) May 17, 2018
Before the gig, the band's Twitter account urged people to choose one of four songs they would like the band to play.
And from Far Away Eyes, Angie, Moonlight, and Wild Horses the winner was ...
And the winning fan vote song is... #StonesNoFilter #TheRollingStones #Dublin #CrokePark pic.twitter.com/xjBAVgtm4Q— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 17, 2018
Stones...sure they’re not dead yet or... #RollingStonesDublin @RollingStones pic.twitter.com/CfzZVQ0x5Y— Louise Kane (@Kaner08) May 17, 2018
Forget about moving like #Jagger - I want to wave 👋 like #KeithRichards #RollingStonesDublin pic.twitter.com/S2AIYU438w— WILL HANAFIN⚡️ (@willhanafin) May 17, 2018
WHAT A SHOW! #RollingStones #NoFilterTour #RollingStonesDublin pic.twitter.com/TuTtWvW1QT— Jimmy Harrington (@jimmyharrington) May 18, 2018
Playing their first show in almost seven months, they breezed through a two-hour set kicking off with Sympathy for the Devil followed by Tumbling Dice.
As night fell, Paint it Black set the tone for the night and as the encore of Gimme Shelter and Satisfaction came around, fans were left speechless with an explosive finale.
Slán lads. 😢 🤘 #RollingStonesDublin #rollingstones #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/MK1vD6jPUe— Caoimhe Gaskin (@gaskinc) May 17, 2018
Such a finale to a fantatstic show. No words. Can't believe I got to see it #TheRollingStones #rollingstones #rollingstonesdublin #NoFilterTour #dublin #ireland pic.twitter.com/VAM7JkfwSZ— Leona Mercer (@leona_gregory) May 17, 2018
Deadly gig! #RollingStonesDublin pic.twitter.com/58a6eGZqWG— Niadh Ó Cléirchín (@NiadhOCleirchin) May 18, 2018
Okay STUNNING 😭✨✨😩#RollingStones pic.twitter.com/IAiiNjBxdR— Holly x (@hollyshortall) May 17, 2018
The Rolling Stones last played Ireland in 2007.
Prior to that their biggest concert in the country was Slane Castle in 1982.
Thank you @CrokePark & everyone who came to the show tonight 🇮🇪😎🎸👍@RollingStones #NOFILTER #setlist pic.twitter.com/a36LrKvJfc— Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 17, 2018
The tour began last September in Hamburg, Germany and ended in Paris, France in October.
Due to high demand, a further 11 dates were confirmed in February, starting with last night's gig and finishing up in Warsaw, Russia in July.
Slan lads, keep on rocking.
Join the conversation - comment here