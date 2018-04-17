Watch: Red Hurley recalls Big Tom and Joe Dolan sing-off in London street

Singer Red Hurley has paid tribute to the late 'Big Tom' McBride, who he described as a "lovely, kind person."

Red said he learned of Tom's death while he was on a train earlier today.

"I felt an awful sadness over me," he told Today with Maura and Daithi. "I just thought it's a very sad day for Irish showbusiness."

He said his peers in the music industry respected Big Tom.

"He was a wonderful artist in his own way. People that I knew in showbusiness all looked up to Tom, he was a father figure. He was a lovely, lovely, kind person."

Red recalled seeing Joe Dolan and Big Tom meet each other out of the blue on a London street many years ago.

Joe Dolan sang Four Roads to Glenamaddy as Big Tom approached before Tom replied with one of Joe's biggest hits.

Watch Red Hurley describe the moment here:

Big Tom died today aged 81. His wife Rose passed away in January.