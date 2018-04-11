Watch: Pregnant Vogue Williams accidentally reveals the gender of her baby on live TV

It looks like Vogue Williams has just revealed the gender of her baby on live television, writes Sally Gorman.

The 32-year-old model appeared on Brendan O'Connor's Cutting Edge on RTÉ tonight and seems to have let the sex of her baby slip!

We wonder how poor Spencer will feel about this?

The DJ and fitness fanatic was speaking about training during her pregnancy when host Brendan managed to catch her out.

The Howth native revealed she still trains five or six times a week and admits she is subjected to a lot of online criticism.

.@voguewilliams talks about training during her pregnancy and has she just revealed her baby's gender?! #CuttingEdge is live @rteone now! pic.twitter.com/vH9Tsh3MNt — Cutting Edge (@CuttingEdgeRTE) April 11, 2018

She went on to further speak about her baby bump saying: "He's a little tomato, he's delighted with himself."

O'Connor was quick to pick up on the "he" reference and once the Fade Street star realised she had made the blunder she cried: "I hate you.

Maybe its a boy, maybe its a girl...is it too late?

We think so Vogue but we are looking forward to meeting Mr Matthews.

Vogue is currently engaged to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

The British socialite popped the question in January this year shortly after they moved in together in a London apartment.

The pair met on reality tv show 'The Jump' back in 2016. Vogue had to bow out of the competition due to injury but her husband-to-be actually went on to win.