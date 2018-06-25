WATCH: Post Malone belts out Dubliners song with ease

Post Malone is blowing up Irish radio stations with hit after hit and it seems that the rapper is also a fan of Irish music.

Fan Darragh O’Rourke sneaked into Malone’s recent Dublin gig without a ticket and got himself backstage to meet the man himself.

But wait - it gets even better.

Darragh broke into a version of The Dubliners classic The Auld Triangle - because why not - and before he knew it, Post Malone was singing alongside him.

Who knew Malone was a fan of the Dubliners...

Will we hear a collab anytime soon?
