WATCH: Pink's daughter Willow Sage records A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman

Just as The Greatest Showman soundtrack finally makes it way down the chart listing it been give a brand new spin.

Introducing, The Greatest Showman - Reimagined.

Yes, that's right a brand new album will be released next month which will feature fresh takes on the movie's hit from top artists such as Jess Glynne, Kelly Clarkson and Missy Elliot.

Track listing 1. The Greatest Show – Panic! At The Disco 2. A Million Dreams – P!nk 3. A Million Dreams (Reprise) – Willow Sage Hart 4. Come Alive – Years & Years and Jess Glynne 5. The Other Side – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign 6. Never Enough – Kelly Clarkson 7. This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) –Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott 8. Rewrite The Stars – James Arthur and Anne-Marie 9. Tightrope – Sara Bareilles 10. From Now On – Zac Brown Band BONUS: 11. The Greatest Show – Pentatonix 12. Come Alive - Craig David 13. This Is Me - Kesha

And today, we've been able to get our hands on a sneak peek of Pink's version of A Million Dreams recorded with her daughter, Willow Sage.

Here's hoping the adorable duet will put a smile on the faces of some of her Irish fans who failed to snap up tickets to her RDS Arena show this morning.

As the scheduled date is the singer first Irish show in six years, tickets sold-out within 30 minutes.