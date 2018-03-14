Watch Oprah float the possibility of investing in Swansea City on Lorraine’s morning show

You might not have expected ITV morning show Lorraine to produce wild football rumours, but that’s exactly what happened when Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling got talking about the sport.

Joining Lorraine to talk about a number of things including their new film A Wrinkle In Time (which also stars Reese Witherspoon), the subject turned to Kaling who confirmed she owns shares in Swansea City Football Club.

That was an investment that Oprah said she could get behind, even suggesting (perhaps joking) that she might follow suit and back the Swans herself.

“Football is such an amazing sport,” said Kaling. “It’s so incredibly popular worldwide, and honestly, (I’m) inspired by Oprah, she invests in things she believes in.

“I believe in this team, and I think it’s a smart choice. I think it’s an adventure.”

Oprah then added: “I do believe in making investments in what you believe so that your energy goes into the same thing that your money is going into, and that just gives it more power.

“So I now believe in the team, I’ll invest in it too!”

Swans fans seemed to enjoy the conversation, with one even offering to buy Oprah a pint before a game.

Meanwhile, the club welcomed Oprah’s interest with open arms on Twitter.

With both Kaling and Oprah on board, relegation would surely be impossible.
