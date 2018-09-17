Watch: Official trailer released for Mary Poppins Returns

The official trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel film with Emily Blunt in the titular role, has been released and there is only one word to describe it: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

The Disney movie sees Blunt take over from Julie Andrews as the magical nanny in the long-awaited follow-up to the 1964 classic.

The sequel takes place 24 years after the events which occurred in the original film, and it's up to Mary to come to the help of the now grown-up Jane and Michael Banks.

They will be played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw, while Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Colin Firth, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Julie Waters also appear as part of a star-studded cast.

The film will be released just in time for Christmas on December 21.

Watch the trailer here:

Digital Desk