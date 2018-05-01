Watch: New trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp released

Fans of Paul Rudd will be pleased to see his Marvel super-hero sequel has a new trailer out.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released on July 6 and brings Rudd's Scott Lang back to our screens.

We last saw Lang as a supersized Ant-Man in Captain America: Civil War and Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place after the events of Civil War but before Avengers: Infinity War.

The sequel will see Lang deal with balancing his new life as Ant-Man with his family life and will also see Hope van Dyne (played by Evangeline Lilly) team up with him as the Wasp to form a super-hero duo.

The new trailer also gives us a better glimpse Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost one of the new villains in the MCU.

Another plus from the trailer is that film seems to continue its lean toward the comedic elements that made the first Ant-Man film so appealing to fans.

READ MORE: The Avengers reading mean tweets is as harsh and funny as you'd expect