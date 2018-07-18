Watch: Meme queen Gemma Collins appears in Orange is the New Black

Queen of memes Gemma Collins is the latest inmate to drop into Litchfield prison.

In a video released by Netflix today, the reality star proves that Orange is the New Black as she dons the distinctive jumpsuit while chatting with the series' stars.

Chatting with Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Cindy (Adrienne C Moore) and Ruiz (Jessica Pimentel), “The GC” shared a few fashion and beauty tips for navigating life on the inside with style.

The clip was released ahead of the launch of season 6 of the hit series, with new episodes dropping on July 27.

The upcoming season will pick up a week after the emergency response team stormed Litchfield Penitentiary.

The inmates have been separated and must now navigate new rules and power dynamics, while also facing a slew of charges from the riot.

Watch the trailer here:

Digital Desk