WATCH: Kylie Jenner quiz her boyfriend Travis Scott on how well he knows her

Although the life of Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye since she was a pre-teen, these days she tends to keep her life private life much more under wraps.

So you can imagine fans' excitement when magazine powerhouse, GQ posted this video, titled ‘Kylie Jenner Asks Travis Scott 23 Question’, to their YouTube channel.

A video that does exactly what it says on the tin - The self-made billionaire questions her boyfriend about everything from her childhood, her pets, their daughter to their relationship.

Props to Scott he knew the color of her toothbrush (pink), where her biggest scar is on her body (her left leg), and how many cavities she's had (zero), her favorite color (black), what she ate the most when she was pregnant (In-N-Out), and that her middle name is Kristen.

But we still don’t understand how he didn’t know the name of her four dogs … they live together, right?

Check it out here:

*Warning: They do spend a significant amount of time talking about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches*

The couple will appear on the cover of next month’s GQ.