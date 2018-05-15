WATCH: Kristen Stewart makes a stand against ‘no flats’ rule on Cannes red carpet by going barefoot

Actor Kristen Stewart made a stand against the ‘no flats’ rule at Cannes Film Festival by removing her shoes on the red carpet.

Her act was in reference to 2015’s #Heelgate, where a group of women were denied access to the screening of Carol, as they were wearing flats instead of high-heeled shoes.

After posing for the camera at the premiere of BlacKkKlansman, the actress took off her Christian Louboutin shoes and climbed the staircase in her bare feet.

Cannes Film Festival rules maintain that women at gala premieres must wear high-heels while men must wear a black tie.