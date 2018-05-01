Watch: Kanye West discusses mental health, racism and presidents in almost 2-hour interview

A highly anticipated interview with Kanye West by Charlemagne Tha God, a US radio presenter and TV personality, has been released.

Kanye speaks with Charlamagne, real name Lenard McKelvey, for almost two hours in the home he shares with wife Kim Kardashian West, and discusses a range of issues from mental health to Taylor Swift.

West had been tweeting up a storm in recent weeks, such as showing his support for US President Donald Trump and saying he "can't be managed".

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In the interview released today, West opens up about his mental health, saying that his 2016 hospitalisation was as a result of "fear, stress, control". "I think I'm in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown or as I like to say, the breakthrough," he said.

He also commented that when Donald Trump was running for president he "felt something".

"It’s like the fact that he won, it proves something. It proved that anything is possible in America. That Donald Trump could be president of America.

"All of this is an outsider thing, so when I see an outsider infiltrate, I connect with that."

West goes on to cover a range of topics, such as Jay Z, falling out with Nike, racism and fashion.

Watch the full interview here: