Watch: John Travolta show off his iconic Grease dance moves over 40 years later

John Travolta was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night celebrating the 40th anniversary of Grease's New York City premiere.

The Grease star ended up teaching the chat show host the movie's famous choreography.

Fallon praised the star’s performance in the film and gushed at how it still is a firm favourite to this day.

“We had a karaoke party for our nieces the other day and they're all singing your song. They're all doing impressions of you.”

Travolta wastes no time in showing Fallon how to master the ‘four corners’ dance moves shown at the end of the musical.