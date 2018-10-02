WATCH: Irish stars get behind wellness campaign

Well-known Irish personalities have pledged their support to nationwide wellness campaign run by Pieta House.

Pieta House has released a short video to mark their ‘FeelGood Week’ initiative taking place from October 20 to 27.

Are you ready to #FindTheFeeling? FeelGood week is coming next month, 20th-27th October. We want you to get a group together, host an event, have some fun & remind each other just how great it is to feel good! Find event inspiration and register here https://t.co/BZRXcLdDZb 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/4IIuuuwOgu — Pieta House (@PietaHouse) September 19, 2018

It features a host of Irish stars who are keen to lead the Irish public to #FindTheFeeling.

The video details the various simple ways in which people can come together to feel good all the while raising vital funds for good cause.

‘FeelGood Week’ ambassadors include rugby heroes Jack McGrath and Hannah Tyrrell, Game of Thrones actor Moe Dunford, chef Derry Clarke, and DJ Nikki Hayes, who can be seen pledging their support to the week-long wellness campaign.

In the video, Brian Higgins, CEO, Pieta House highlights how important the continued support of the public through initiatives like ‘FeelGood Week’ truly is.

In 2016 almost 4,000 people came to us at the point of suicide. In 2017, that number rose to 7,500.

Pieta House and their ‘FeelGood Week’ ambassadors are calling on people to get together with family, friends or workmates to organise a FeelGood event.

For inspiration and event ideas visit the website here.

‘FeelGood Week’ runs from October 20 to 27.

Brian Higgins, CEO, Pieta House.

- Digital Desk