WATCH: Irish Eurovision entrant, Brendan Murray receives X Factor golden buzzer

You make remember him as Ireland’s 2018 Eurovision entrant but Brendan Murray has found himself in the limelight of a very different stage - the Judges’ Houses stage on this year’s X Factor.

The Galway native won his place by receiving Louis Tomlinson’s coveted Golden X during the show’s six chair challenge.

The button, comparable to the Golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent, sends the contestants straight through to judges' houses, the final stage before the live shows.

Murray was the last to sing in the Boys' category on last night’s show and wowed both the audience and judges with his rendition of REM's Everybody Hurts.

So much so, that Simon Cowell the first to lead a standing ovation.

"You are in a completely different league to everyone else we've seen so far. Do you know what's so charming about you? You don't even know how good you are," the music mogul said after his performance.

Tomlinson then joked that he wanted to have a 'word' with the singer off stage, before running and pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Brendan took to Twitter after the show aired to thank everyone for their support.

