Watch: Irish actress Ruth Negga explains her shy nature on Stephen Colbert show

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga describes herself herself as a “shy attention seeker” last night while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When Colbert asked if the Ethiopian-born, Limerick-raised actress is shy, she said: "Most definitely. If you felt my heart now it's going like the clappers!"

Speaking about how she uses fashion to hide her shyness, Negga describes the balance between being an introvert and acting in popular movies.

“It’s a safety net of sorts where you can be an attention seeker but in very safe way.”

Negga alongside co-star Joel Edgerton in the Oscar-nominated flick, Loving.

Ruth has come a long since becoming a household name here back in 2010 after her stint on the crime drama 'Love/Hate'.

Since then she has gone to bag an Oscar nom for her role as Mildred Loving in Loving - a film about an interracial couple struggling for acceptance and equality.

Negga is returning to TV screens as Tulip O'Hare in the third season of the AMC supernatural thriller Preacher in which she stars alongside Dominic Cooper.