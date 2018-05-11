Watch: Get a first look at one of the ABBA songs from the Mamma Mia! sequel

A new video gives us our first look at Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to the 2008 hit Mamma Mia!

In the clip, we see Lily James - who plays a younger version of Meryl Streep Donna - singing the ABBA song When I Kissed The Teacher.

In the video we also see Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davies who play younger versions of Christine Baranski's Tanya and Julie Walters's Rosie.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is set 10 years on from the first film and will see Donna's daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learn more about her mother's past.

Most of the cast from the original are set to return and is due to be released on July 20.

