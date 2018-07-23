WATCH: Georgia reacts to THAT Love Island kiss

This year’s series of Love Island has had its fill of dramas and arguments but none more controversial than that famous kiss between Georgia and New Jack.

Gaaaah awkward! #LoveIsland A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jul 5, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

While she was still in the villa, the loyal contestant remained adamant that Jack was lying about the kiss on their date.

At the time he told his partner Laura that ‘G’ went in for a second kiss as he pulled back while the 20-year-old said it was mutual.

Georgia insisted on her loyalty, which led to a furious row with Ellie, who believed she was just pretending to make herself look better.

Fans urged producers to show the footage of the kiss but alas Laura is still none the wiser.

Petition for Love Island to show Laura the kiss between Georgia and Jack — Shannon Collins (@_ShannonCollins) July 10, 2018

Wish they would just show the vid of the kiss so they can see Georgia ain't so LOYAL @LoveIsland — kez jordan (@kjk03) July 13, 2018

The only think that will make me feel better is if #LoveIsland expose Georgia & show the kiss in the villa. — Yasmin Evans (@YasminEvans) July 11, 2018

So you can imagine the excitement when Georgia was forced to watch the incriminating evidence, alongside her new beau Sam Bird, on last night’s episode of Love Island: After Sun.

“That’s not how I remembered it!” she squealed in front of fellow contestants, Ellie and Charlie.

Host Caroline Flack then asked if she "owed anyone an apology" as the camera panned onto Ellia in the audience, as Charlie signalled to his girlfriend.

Flack then asked her what she would say to Laura now and here’s what she replied: “Babe, I honestly do not remember it that way, you know me, hun, if I remembered it that way, I would have said it”.