WATCH: George Clooney brought to tears as Amal's delivers heartfelt tribute

George Clooney received a lifetime achievements award from American Film Institute this week.

At the ceremony, Barack Obama, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel all spoke about the actors, charm, wit, and talent, but it was his wife's heartfelt speech that moved him to tears.

In her tribute, Amal joked that before she met her husband, she led her life accepting that she was destined to be a “spinster” but what she has found with George, was the great love she always hoped existed.

Despite being one of the most celebrated couples in Hollywood, Amal and George Clooney rarely speak of their private life so when attendee Chris Gardner video the sweet speech for the world to see, we listen with bated breath.

"I couldn't sleep when we were apart and I'm told that I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag," Amal said.

"Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time."

More Amal on George, “the person who has my complete admiration...whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is greatest joy in my life." #GeorgeClooneyAFI pic.twitter.com/8IwEHq84AT — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 8, 2018

As the human rights lawyer spoke about their twins, Ella and Alexander, the actor became visibly emotional.

"Seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander is the greatest joy in my life. You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that's even before the children have worked out that 'dada' is actually Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins."

"I'm proud of you," Amal concluded.

"But I also know that when our children find out not only what you have done, but who you are, they will be so proud of you, too."

George is crying, we’re crying, everyone’s crying.