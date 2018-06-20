WATCH: Ed Sheeran performs at charity gig for Irish Centre in London

Ed Sheeran played an intimate set for a charity fundraiser last night for the London Irish centre.

Video by Josepha Madigan

Sheeran was part of an evening, hosted by Dermot O’ Leary, helping to raise much-needed funds for Irish people in the UK.

Sheeran, whose family roots are in Co Wexford, is both a patron and friend of the centre, with thousands donating £10 to enter a raffle to be in with a chance to win a ticket to see him perform at the centre's Camden base as only a limited number went on sale.

Host Dermot O’Leary with Ed Sheeran and Fine Gael Cabinet Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan

Those who were lucky enough to attend shared their amazement at what was an unbelievable night.

Exceptional night of Irish talent. Loved the mix of contemporary and traditional artists. @edsheeran and @radioleary's bromance was pretty magical too ;) Here's to more years of culture, care and community for your wonderful charity x — aoifemcardle (@aoifemcardle) June 20, 2018

Amazing fundraising event tonight at @LDNIrishCentre with many incredibly talented special guests (including one of my faves!) #londonirishcentre pic.twitter.com/XwdpBIy5bh — Erika Saccone 🌹 (@Erika_Saccone) June 19, 2018

Sheeran and O’Leary’s bromance was a highlight of the night, with their proud Wexford roots emphasized.

The singer said he was “honoured” to have helped the centre and even raised £20,000 by auctioning off his guitar on the night.

Overall, the night proved a success with the centre raising over a quarter of a million pounds.