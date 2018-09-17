WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Harry Potter memes and it’s too hilarious
Daniel Radcliffe will forever be best known for his role as the boy wizard, Harry Potter.
Radcliffe appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week to promote his new play, The Lifespan of a Fact, and reacted to some of the more iconic Harry Potter memes that fans have made throughout the years.
From rap references to pictures of pugs, these memes definitely gave Radcliffe a good chuckle.
He even reacted to the fan favourite meme, Hermione, the dancing witch.
Come through Hogwarts!!! pic.twitter.com/NupAz83XjH— Connie Glynn (@connieglynn) May 27, 2018
Needless to say, he was highly impressed.
So there you have it - Radcliffe still proves he’s great craic and always up for a laugh.
Who can forget the time he partied with a Dublin minor football team?
