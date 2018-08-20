Watch: Crystal Swing's Derek dances down the aisle with stunning bride on wedding day

Having met Hollywood superstars and performed for audiences throughout the country, Derek Burke of Crystal Swing had his most important day at the weekend when he got married his sweetheart, Claire McAuliffe on Saturday.

The marriage of Derek Burke, from Crystal Swing, to Claire McAuliffe. She arrived in a John Deere and left in a New Holland. Picture: Larry Cummins

The Lisgoold man became an internet sensation when he joined mother Mary and sister Dervla for Crystal Swing's massive viral hit He Drinks Tequila on Youtube.

As a result, the band were brought to Los Angeles where they performed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where Derek wowed audiences with his Hucklebuck performance.

Derek and Claire tied the knot in Ballintotis Church and were joined by family and friends for the ceremony.

Another love of Derek's is tractors and a convoy of machines, both modern and vintage, were on hand to bring the happy couple and guests to the reception after the ceremony.

