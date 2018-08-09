WATCH: Christina Aguilera dances to her hit Dirty in Dublin nightclub

Christina Aguilera was out and about in Dublin yesterday after performing a private event in the Three Arena.

Xtina, her backing dancers and glam squad spent the evening ‘posing for the gram’ in Temple Bar.

“Proud of my Irish roots,” the singer captioned a photo on Dury Street, referring to her Irish-American mother, Shelly Loraine Kearns.

Once the curtain fell on the gig the crew took to the streets of Dublin to dance the night away.

According to a video, on backup singer Jon Rabon’s Instagram Story, the powerhouse singer didn’t waste time getting down to her 2002 hit, Dirty.

In recent posts by her entourage from Dublin Airport this morning, it looks like their stay in the capital was short but sweet.
By Anna O'Donoghue

