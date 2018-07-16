WATCH: Cher singing Abba's Fernando will make you stupidly excited for the Mamma Mia sequel

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again comes out in cinemas this week, and if you were wondering how they could improve on the first one, they've added a huge helping of Cher.

After 10 years we are finally getting the sequel that Abba fans have been screaming for and now have a little preview of what is going to be a highlight of the movie.

Cher will play Donna's (Meryl Streep) mother Ruby and she gets to sing one of Abba's biggest hits, Fernando.

.

And just to make it fit, she sings it to Any García's character, aptly named Fernando Cienfuegos.

Yeah, we're very excited for this movie!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is in cinemas on July 19