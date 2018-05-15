WATCH: Bono chats to Ellen about how U2 saved his life

As U2 make their way around North America as part of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, for the first time ever, Bono and The Edge decided to drop into Warner Brother studios for a chat with Ellen DeGeneres.

The band, who’ve been together now for 40 years, talked about how the met in Clontarf's Mount Temple Comprehensive School, having a mom as a roadie, and how they are more like a family than a band.

Well, “a dysfunctional family” as Bono pointed out.

As the conversation continued the lead singer credited the band with saving his life.

“I was a bit of a stray dog, my mother died as a kid, [I was] just a scavenger. It’s no joke to say it, nothing drives me crazy about them in any real sense because genuinely they kind of saved my life,” he said to the host.

“I really felt as a teenager, I had no reason to exist, until I found them. And they also supplied food and refreshments”.

The duo also performed an acoustic version of Vertigo.