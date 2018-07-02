WATCH: Beyonce rescued after stage malfunction in Warsaw, Poland

Beyonce and husband Jay Z are currently touring Europe with their On The Run II tour.

On Sunday, they played Warsaw, Poland and during the show they suffered a stage malfunction.

The duo were stranded mid-air on a floating platform during the finale of the show.

The floating stage is a major part of the Carter's current stage show and involves the couple performing high above the crowd from above a runway that juts out from the main stage.

In a video captured by concert-goers, Queen B appears to lose her balance during a cover of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect and as Jay Z reaches out to steady her, crew members run to their rescue with a ladder.