WATCH: Barack Obama throws his best dad-dancing moves with Michelle at Beyoncé concert

If you’ve ever since Beyonce in concert you’ll know that nothing can take anyone gaze away from her every move, well, unless the Obamas are behind you.

Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s recent concert in Washington DC.

The former president threw his best dad-dancing moves (including finger pointing) in his box seats while of course, the audience filmed in admiration.

Wow President Obama is really out here living his best life at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s #OTRII tour pic.twitter.com/GoLYZ8rnVk — ISSA ORBITING WIG (@mikaylaabstract) July 29, 2018

Michelle had already attended the Paris leg of the On The Run tour, where she was filmed bopping with Bey's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson.

The Obamas and the Carters have formed a friendship during Barack’s presidential run.

Beyoncé even performed at Obama's inaugurations in 2009 and 2013 and Michelle Obama's 50th birthday party in 2014.