WATCH: Aisling's left holding the baby as Can't Cope, Won't Cope returns to RTÉ2 tonight

Aisling and Danielle are back but this time they're struggling with the new normality of being apart.

With Danielle in Vancouver studying, Aisling - fired from her job at the end of the last series - has returned to Mallow where she somehow managed to be left holding the baby.

After she had her soul sucked out of her by small-town Mallow for an entire summer, she has a job in a local financial establishment, but in typical Aisling style, she throws in the towel at the first sign of trouble.

Meanwhile in Vancouver, Danielle is struggling despite having her wish for more art and less Aisling come true. There is no-one at her side to roll her eyes at when the super politically correct art school culture in Vancouver starts grating on her.

Series two gives Aisling and Danielle the chance to make all the right choices… but where’s the fun in that?

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, Series 2, Episode 1 of 6, RTÉ2, Monday, April 23rd at 9.30pm