Warning issued ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Irish gigs
The countdown is officially on!
Three weeks until Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking Irish tour kicks off at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Today organisers have issued the following warning to concertgoers:
Please do no bring a bag unless it is completely necessary. If you must bring a bag it needs to be smaller than an A4 size. People without bags will be fast-tracked.
The venue gates will open at 5pm.
No early queueing will be permitted.
Avoid! Please beware of bogus ticket sellers, do not buy from any unofficial source/secondary sites as these tickets will not grant you access.
