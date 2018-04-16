Warning issued ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Irish gigs

The countdown is officially on!

Three weeks until Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking Irish tour kicks off at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Today organisers have issued the following warning to concertgoers:

Please do no bring a bag unless it is completely necessary. If you must bring a bag it needs to be smaller than an A4 size. People without bags will be fast-tracked.

The venue gates will open at 5pm.

No early queueing will be permitted.

Avoid! Please beware of bogus ticket sellers, do not buy from any unofficial source/secondary sites as these tickets will not grant you access.