Walking on Cars announce three show dates for 2019

Walking on cars have announced three show dates for Ireland next year.

The four-piece group from Dingle will play gigs in Cork, Dublin and Belfast in May and June to mark the release of their new album, Colours, on April 12.

The shows will held in Belfast's Waterfront Hall on May 21, Dublin's 3Arena on May 23 and Cork's Irish Independent Park on June 21.

Tickets go on sale on December 13 at 9am via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie, but fans can get exclusive access to pre-sale tickets when they pre-order the new album Colours from the band's official store.

Colours is Walking on Cars' second album, and their debut Everything This Way sold 325,000 copies worldwide.

Digital Desk