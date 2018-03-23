Wait is over for Rolling Stones fans as tickets for Croke Park gig go onsale

The wait is over for Rolling Stones fans after tickets went on sale at 9am this morning.

The band is bringing their No Filter tour to Dublin's Croke Park on May 17.

It was confirmed earlier this week that a licence had been granted to hold a controversial fourth concert this year at the venue.


