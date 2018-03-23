Wait is over for Rolling Stones fans as tickets for Croke Park gig go onsale
The wait is over for Rolling Stones fans after tickets went on sale at 9am this morning.
Get ready... #Tickets for @RollingStones #StonesNoFilter tour at Dublin's @CrokePark on 17 May are on sale this morning Friday 23 March at 9am https://t.co/TI5V1qjsfH pic.twitter.com/54FJOzPYYd— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) March 23, 2018
The band is bringing their No Filter tour to Dublin's Croke Park on May 17.
It was confirmed earlier this week that a licence had been granted to hold a controversial fourth concert this year at the venue.
- Digital Desk
