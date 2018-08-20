Vogue Williams shows off baby bump in first pics from her wedding day

Vogue Williams has finally given us a first look of her wedding day to Spencer Matthews appearing on the latest cover of Hello Magazine.

The TV presenter married the Made in Chelsea star on a Scottish estate, owned by the Matthews family in June.

The bride, who is expecting the new arrival at the end of September, wore a bespoke Paul Costello gown.

Vogue took to Instagram to share the magazine cover, calling the big day “The best day of my life.”

Speaking in an interview with Hello Magazine, Matthews explained how the couple’s big day was very private.

"It was a family affair in the middle of nowhere and it felt very secluded. We were surrounded by the people we love."

Matthews added how married life took a while to get use to saying;

“At the time it was so wonderful but almost dreamlike. It took a little while to sink in, but I certainly feel married, settled, and happy”

The couple met while competing in reality show 'The Jump' in 2017.

Earlier this year, the Made in Chelsea star Matthew Spencer popped the question to the Irish model following a live performance of The Lion King in London.