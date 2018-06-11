Vogue Williams rumoured to have tied the knot in secret ceremony

A mere three months away from welcoming their first child, Vogue Williams and fiancé Spencer Matthews have reportedly tied the knot.

According to Hello magazine, the couple got married in a secret ceremony in a Scotish estate, owned by the Matthew family at the weekend.

The couple met while competing in reality show 'The Jump' in 2017.

Earlier this year, the Made in Chelsea star Matthew Spencer popped the question to Irish model following a live performance of The Lion King in London.

❤️💍❤️ @spencermatthews

A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on

By Anna O'Donoghue

