Vogue Williams gives birth to a baby boy
05/09/2018 - 11:42:00
Vogue Williams has announced the birth of her first child - a baby boy.
The TV presenter shared the news with fans via her Instagram.
The star captioned the post saying: "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed."
This is Vogue's first child with new husband and reality TV star, Spencer Matthews.
Congrats to the new parents.
