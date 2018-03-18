Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews announce baby news

Vogue Williams and her fiancé Spencer Matthews have announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

The Irish television presenter and the former Made in Chelsea star revealed in the latest issue of Hello! magazine that Vogue is four months pregnant.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews. Photo: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM.

"I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news. We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed," Spencer said.

Vogue shared her excitment on Instagram, saying: "I couldn’t be more delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby! Being with you @spencermatthews is the best thing that has ever happened to me, you are the dream".

The pair announced their engagement in February after meeting while filming Channel 4's celebrity ski programme The Jump last year.

- Digital Desk