Vincent Browne returns with documentary on life and career of Gerry Adams

Vincent Browne makes a return to our screens in a brand new two-part documentary which takes an in-depth look at the life and career of Gerry Adams.

Part one of 'Gerry Adams: War, Peace & Politics' airs on TV3, tomorrow night at 9pm followed by part two at the same time Thursday night.

Browne, a regular visitor to Belfast and commentator on the war and subsequent peace process, first met the now leader of Sinn Féin more than 40 years ago.

In this two part programme he journeys back there and further afield, to chart the role of Adams in the Northern conflict, his part in the peace process and how, under his leadership, Sinn Féin has transformed itself into one of the largest parties on both sides of the border.

"I have known Gerry Adams for over forty years and have found him one of the most fascinating people in Irish public life during that time," Browne said.

"Of course he was very much involved in the IRA campaign of atrocity, murder, and criminality but from the early 1980s, he began to seek a way out of violence and bring the Republican movement with him. Against the odds he was successful.

"Without him, the atrocities almost certainly would have happened anyway but without him, peace wouldn’t have happened when it did."

- Digital Desk