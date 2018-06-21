Viewers touched by poignant TV tribute to Sophie Gradon
21/06/2018 - 22:07:00Back to Showbiz Home
Viewers were left feeling emotional as ITV2 aired a short tribute to Sophie Gradon ahead of Thursday’s Love Island.
A slate appeared for a few seconds just before the episode started which read: “In loving memory of Sophie Gradon.”
The words were accompanied by a picture of the 32-year-old former Love Island star smiling.
One fan wrote: “The little tribute to Sophie at the beginning, so sad💔 #LoveIsland.”
the little tribute to Sophie at the beginning, so sad💔 #LoveIsland— Claire (@clairefrancisx) June 21, 2018
Another wrote: “Why am I crying at the 1 second tribute to Sophie Gradon on Love Island tonight.”
Why am I crying at the 1 second tribute to Sophie Gradon on Love Island tonight— ♡c may (@mayhudsonn) June 21, 2018
One Twitter user thanked the production crew for the gesture, saying: “Thank you @ITV2 & #LoveIsland crew for the tribute to Sophie Gradon – watching with the other #Angels.”
@LoveIsland Thank You @ITV2 & #LoveIsland — January (@Created12Jan) June 21, 2018
crew for the tribute to Sophie Gradon - watching with the other #Angels 💫💕✨
Some shared pictures of the poignant tribute online.
#LoveIsland opens with a tribute to Sophie Gradon. RIP Sophie. pic.twitter.com/1TNiTqCrXi— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) June 21, 2018
While some felt touched, others hoped there would be more of a dedication to the star at the end of the show.
If ITV don’t show a proper tribute to Sophie Gradon at the end I’ll be very disappointed— TEDDY EDWARDES (@TeddyEdwardes) June 21, 2018
“That better not be all they are showing of Sophie Gradon tonight! She deserves a tribute video at the end of show! @LoveIsland #loveisland,” one person said.
That better not be all they are showing of Sophie Gradon tonight! She deserves a tribute video at the end of show! @LoveIsland #loveisland— Amy 💞 (@BarbsXKen) June 21, 2018
The reality star, who appeared in the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, was found dead at an address in Ponteland, Northumberland, on Wednesday.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here