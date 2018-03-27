Viewers they claim could not get through to vote for Anna Geary on Dancing with the Stars finale

This year’s RTÉ’s Dancing with Stars Ireland finale took place on Sunday night and saw singer Jake Carter, comedian Deirdre O’Kane, and camogie star Anna Geary battle it out for that coveted glitterball trophy.

After a public vote, it was Jake Carter and professional dancer, Karen Byrne that were awarded the title of Dancing with the Stars Champions.

Today, some upset viewers contacted Cork’s C103 to say that when they tried voting for Anna Geary, their calls and texts would not send to the GAA star's allocated number.

One listener, Norma, said that three of her family members tried to call to vote but the call failed every time.

Anna Geary joined Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today show to say that "no one can change the outcome of the show and I want to look back my time on the show in a positive manner".

When asked for a comment, Dancing with the Stars bosses had this to say: