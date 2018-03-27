Viewers they claim could not get through to vote for Anna Geary on Dancing with the Stars finale

This year’s RTÉ’s Dancing with Stars Ireland finale took place on Sunday night and saw singer Jake Carter, comedian Deirdre O’Kane, and camogie star Anna Geary battle it out for that coveted glitterball trophy.

After a public vote, it was Jake Carter and professional dancer, Karen Byrne that were awarded the title of Dancing with the Stars Champions.

Today, some upset viewers contacted Cork’s C103 to say that when they tried voting for Anna Geary, their calls and texts would not send to the GAA star's allocated number.


One listener, Norma, said that three of her family members tried to call to vote but the call failed every time.

Anna Geary joined Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today show to say that "no one can change the outcome of the show and I want to look back my time on the show in a positive manner".

When asked for a comment, Dancing with the Stars bosses had this to say:

"Throughout the show and vote window, the Programme Interaction team in RTÉ test all lines in conjunction with our service providers and there were no issues with the phone or text vote on Sunday night.

At all times during the vote, an independent auditor is present and they also test the lines and verify votes.

As expected, there was a higher volume of votes cast during the final of Dancing with the Stars.

The voting lines on Sunday night were open from 7:05pm til 8:20pm which was longer than normal, where the average voting window through the series was about 15 minutes."
By Anna O'Donoghue

