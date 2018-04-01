Viewers shocked as car catches fire on Top Gear

Top Gear viewers were shocked when a car caught fire during one of the segments of the show.

Sunday night’s instalment of the BBC Two motoring programme – the last in the current series – saw presenters Chris Harris and Eddie Jordan trying the Alpine A110.

As they raced around a corner the sports car slowed and fire started to creep up the sides.

Harris and Jordan got out unscathed and crew members were heard urging people to get back, before the car went up in flames.

Fans were stunned at the dramatic scenes.

“Okay. That whole Alpine A110 fire genuinely took my breath away,” said one on Twitter.

“Hell fire, that was unbelievable,” said another.

One person tweeted: “I was scared for Eddie’s life.”

The episode marked the end of the 25th series, which saw former Friends actor Matt LeBlanc back in the driving seat and Harris and Rory Reid as co-hosts.

Over the course of the season many viewers have credited the trio with helping the show return to form after the series with LeBlanc and radio presenter Chris Evans as hosts was panned.

However, others have accused the threesome of “false banter” and said they still felt the programme’s former trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May – who now present Amazon show The Grand Tour – were a better Top Gear team.