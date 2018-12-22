Viewers left unimpressed by animation in BBC’s adaption of Watership Down
22/12/2018 - 21:04:00Back to BBC Showbiz Home
Viewers were left unimpressed by the animation in the BBC’s adaption of Watership Down, with many comparing it to a bad video game.
A star-studded cast including James McAvoy, John Boyega, Nicholas Hoult, Rosamund Pike, Olivia Colman and Gemma Arterton voiced the adaption of Richard Adams’ bestselling novel about a small group of rabbits searching for a new home.
The first of two parts aired on Saturday night. Despite the stellar line-up of talent, those tuning in were disappointed by the quality of the CGI animation, with many yearning for a return to the 1978 cartoon version.
One viewer said: “To anyone who has not seen the original #WatershipDown. I am so sorry and please don’t think that because the original was made in 1978 that this 2018 version is an improvement on the animation because it’s not. As a matter of fact, I’d say this new version is a step backwards.”
To anyone who has not seen the original #WatershipDown. I am so sorry and please don't think that because the original was made in 1978 that this 2018 version is an improvement on the animation because it's not. As a matter of fact, I'd say this new version is a step backwards.— Alexander Jones (@BigAlexJones) December 22, 2018
Another tweeted: “I’m quite certain they’ve aired a rough cut by mistake. None of the audio is mixed and the CGI looks like a 90s video game. Someone’s getting fired @BBCOne #WatershipDown.”
I’m quite certain they’ve aired a rough cut by mistake. None of the audio is mixed and the CGI looks like a 90s video game. Someone’s getting fired 😩 @BBCOne #WatershipDown— george 👨🏼🍳 (@BakerBrotherTV) December 22, 2018
One wrote: “The new #WatershipDown has some of the best actors mixed with the worst animation that I’m convinced whoever was in charge of the budget screwed up big time #lookslikeacheapvideogame.”
The new #WatershipDown has some of the best actors mixed with the worst animation that I’m convinced whoever was in charge of the budget screwed up big time #lookslikeacheapvideogame— Mike Kenny (@Fox_4ce5) December 22, 2018
A viewer said: “Anyone else wish they had used traditional animation instead of cgi #WatershipDown.”
Anyone else wish they had used traditional animation instead of cgi #WatershipDown— Panicdragon8784 (@panicdragon8784) December 22, 2018
One joked: “#WatershipDown 1978 – Traumatising because of the brutality #WatershipDown 2018 – Traumatising because of the animation.”
#WatershipDown 1978 - Traumatising because of the brutality#WatershipDown 2018 - Traumatising because of the animation— Matthew Smith (@msmith251100v2) December 22, 2018
And another viewer suggested it looked unfinished. They said: “Not feeling this #WatershipDown yet, doesn’t seem a patch on the original, despite the outstanding cast. The CGI not only looks really dated, it looks odd too, like it’s unfinished …”
Not feeling this #WatershipDown yet, doesn’t seem a patch on the original, despite the outstanding cast. The CGI not only looks really dated, it looks odd too, like it’s unfinished ...— 🏳️🌈 Paul 🏳️🌈 (@PJN74) December 22, 2018
The adaptation was directed by Noam Murro and the second part will air on Sunday.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here