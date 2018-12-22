Viewers left unimpressed by animation in BBC’s adaption of Watership Down

Viewers were left unimpressed by the animation in the BBC’s adaption of Watership Down, with many comparing it to a bad video game.

A star-studded cast including James McAvoy, John Boyega, Nicholas Hoult, Rosamund Pike, Olivia Colman and Gemma Arterton voiced the adaption of Richard Adams’ bestselling novel about a small group of rabbits searching for a new home.

The first of two parts aired on Saturday night. Despite the stellar line-up of talent, those tuning in were disappointed by the quality of the CGI animation, with many yearning for a return to the 1978 cartoon version.

One viewer said: “To anyone who has not seen the original #WatershipDown. I am so sorry and please don’t think that because the original was made in 1978 that this 2018 version is an improvement on the animation because it’s not. As a matter of fact, I’d say this new version is a step backwards.”

Another tweeted: “I’m quite certain they’ve aired a rough cut by mistake. None of the audio is mixed and the CGI looks like a 90s video game. Someone’s getting fired @BBCOne #WatershipDown.”

One wrote: “The new #WatershipDown has some of the best actors mixed with the worst animation that I’m convinced whoever was in charge of the budget screwed up big time #lookslikeacheapvideogame.”

A viewer said: “Anyone else wish they had used traditional animation instead of cgi #WatershipDown.”

One joked: “#WatershipDown 1978 – Traumatising because of the brutality #WatershipDown 2018 – Traumatising because of the animation.”

And another viewer suggested it looked unfinished. They said: “Not feeling this #WatershipDown yet, doesn’t seem a patch on the original, despite the outstanding cast. The CGI not only looks really dated, it looks odd too, like it’s unfinished …”

The adaptation was directed by Noam Murro and the second part will air on Sunday.

- Press Association