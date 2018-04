Viewers impressed as Patrick Kielty examines Good Friday Agreement

Viewers have said Patrick Kielty did his late father proud, following a BBC programme about his death at the hands of paramilitary gunmen.

The comedian, 47, was born in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, and was only 16 when his dad Jack Kielty was shot dead by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

Three men were convicted in connection with the murder, but they were freed under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

On the 20th anniversary of the agreement, Kielty returned to his hometown of Dundrum and travelled around to see if the historic peace deal has delivered on its pledge to create a new Northern Ireland.

The star was inundated with messages from viewers who said they were “lost for words” over the “thought-provoking” My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Brilliant Doc Paddy. Best bit of telly I’ve seen in ages. Sincere, intelligent, honest and optimistic.”

“What a phenomenal programme you made,” said another. “Thank you for sharing your story with us. Incredibly powerful & really balanced.”

Many people said his father would have been proud.

One person tweeted: “Well done @PatricKielty your dad will be looking down on you tonight a very proud man.”

Another said: “Fantastic show Paddy! Your hopes for the province speak for a lot of people here!

“Your da would be proud of you!”

Prior to the programme airing, Kielty tweeted that it was “a film about home. And hope”.

As it concluded, he posted a picture of his father on Instagram, writing: “Our Dad x Here’s to the future… “