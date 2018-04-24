VIDEO: Stockholm church bells play 'Wake Me Up' in moving tribute to Avicii

One of Avicii's biggest hits has been played on church bells in Stockholm in tribute to the Swedish DJ, who died last week.

Wake Me Up rang out from the 80-metre-high tower of Oscar's Church in the capital.

The family of the musician released a statement yesterday, in which they thanked fans for their support.

"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother.

"We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.

"Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."

Over the last few days, the people of Sweden have been paying tribute to Avicii.
