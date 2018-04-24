VIDEO: Stockholm church bells play 'Wake Me Up' in moving tribute to Avicii
24/04/2018 - 16:29:00Back to Showbiz Home
One of Avicii's biggest hits has been played on church bells in Stockholm in tribute to the Swedish DJ, who died last week.
Wake Me Up rang out from the 80-metre-high tower of Oscar's Church in the capital.
The family of the musician released a statement yesterday, in which they thanked fans for their support.
"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother.
"We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.
"Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."
Over the last few days, the people of Sweden have been paying tribute to Avicii.
Stockholm right now. @Avicii ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CTUxzmYOPf— We Rave You (@weraveyou) April 21, 2018
An hour ago in Stockholm, rest in piece legend! pic.twitter.com/LBXDngc4FL— WideFuture.com (@widefuture) April 21, 2018
Tim Avicii Bergling - Waiting For Love ❤— Stockflipper (@Stockflipper92) April 21, 2018
Memorial Meet Up - Sergels Torg, Stockholm Sweden
He said, "One day you'll leave this world behind so live a life you will remember."
Rest In Piece #avicii @Avicii 💔 pic.twitter.com/lFz1BQoglo
Right now, in the center of Stockholm, a tribute to Avicii. 💔 #Sergelstorg pic.twitter.com/Cj7A3Ehw48— Irma 🌙✨ (@imycomic) April 21, 2018
Thousands gathered in Stockholm Sweden this morning to pay respect one last time to @Avicii pic.twitter.com/XGYhYAhk3V— EDM Chicago (@EDMChicago) April 22, 2018
Stockholm , in the memory of Avicii 💔pic.twitter.com/ULunPze6mx— V (@vpka69) April 21, 2018
Stockholm the day after..thousands of people turned out in Sergels Torg for a public tribute to #avicii, singing and dancing along to the biggest hits of his career.. It's all about Love 💙 pic.twitter.com/okbvQOjtYs— WorldOfMartinGarrix (@worldofgarrix) April 21, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here