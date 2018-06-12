VIDEO: See Camila Cabello try her best Niall Horan impression in radio interview

Hit singer Camila Cabello attempted an Irish accent during an impression challenge as part of an interview for the Capital Summertime Ball.

The former Fifth Harmony member channels Drake, Cardi B and Arnold Schwarzenegger to name just a few.

Take a look at the video below and decide whether or not you think her accent is up to par.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

