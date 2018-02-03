Video: Everything Kate wore on the royal tour of Sweden and Norway

Kate Middleton and Prince William have come to the end of their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway – with a finally snowy jaunt in sub-zero temperatures to watch junior ski jumpers in Oslo.

It’s been a packed royal tour, which means there have been many opportunities for Kate to wow us with her fashion choices. From a black-tie dinner with the King of Norway to a game of bandy hockey in Stockholm, the trip required an eclectic wardrobe for Kate.

With the likes of Princess Victoria of Sweden and Mette-Marit, Crown Princess of Norway, Kate had some sartorial competition but she didn’t let a little thing like being six-months pregnant get in the way of taking the crown for most chic royal.

The dresses

Kate showed that maternity dresses can be seriously glam in this Marlene Maternity cocktail dress , £165 from Seraphine.

The pair with King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo (Hannah McKay/PA)

She completely stole the show in this angelic, blush pink Alexander McQueen gown with embellishment and a cape for a formal dinner.

Kate being escorted by King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace, Oslo, Norway (Chris Jackson/PA)

She continued her current preference for high necklines with the Christina velvet midi frock by Erdem, which has flared cuffs and was reduced to £807 before it sold out at Harvey Nichols.

A reception at the Fotografiska Galleries in Stockholm (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It’s no secret that Kate loves McQueen and she wore the bouclé shift dress to a school in Stockholm.

Kate taking part in a lesson at Matteus School in Stockholm (Jonas Ekströmer /AP)

She surprised everyone with a striking gold, floral Erdem gown – Stephanie from the AW17 collection for £1,945 – at the residence of the British ambassador in Stockholm.

Kate, Will, Princes Victoria and Prince Daniel at dinner in Stockholm (Mark Stewart/PA)

And, in a style we’re more used to seeing her in, Kate wore the green Bea coatdress by Catherine Walker.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by King Carl XVI at the Royal Palace, Stockholm (Victoria Jones/PA)

The coats

Nobody does coats like Burberry, and Kate chose to wear the Tolladine shearling trench , £2,495, over her Zara skinny jeans to keep her warm for a game of bandy hockey in Stockholm.

Kate playing bandy on their first day in Stockholm (Victoria Jones/PA)

Another Catherine Walker creation, and the perfect match to the Bea coatdress, was this forest green coat and added a black faux fur collar, £65 and cuffs, £40, by Troy London.

Kate and William on their way to the Nobel Museum in Stockholm (Victoria Jones/PA)

She wore another Catherine Walker coat on day three, for a walk within the Palace Gardens in Oslo and to greet the crowds – this time with brown cuff and brown furry hat.

Outside the Norwegian Royal Palace in Oslo (Poppe, Cornelius/AP)

We’re so used to seeing Kate in plain coats that this red and white houndstooth number (also by Walker) was a big hit.

The pair leaving Matteusskolan School in Stockholm (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kate teamed this burgundy double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana coat with Tod’s suede block heels and a Mulberry Bayswater clutch (which gets many royal outings) on the last morning of the tour.

Kate and William joined by Crown Princess Mette-Marit at Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo (Victoria Jones/PA)

And Kate looked very ready to take on the cold in the final part of the trip in the padded Duana jacket, £650, by Norweigian brand KJUS.