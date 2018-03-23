Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio: I felt violated over revealing photos

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio has said she felt “violated” after a French magazine published topless photos of her.

The catwalk star said she had signed a no-nudity agreement before the revealing picture was used on the cover of the publication Lui last year.

She told digital magazine PorterEdit: “I’m fine with nudity. I have done nudity in the past, but I don’t do nudity for men’s magazines.

Definitely having a good Sunday! :)) #habitasaviva @habitasaviva

A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:26am PST

“I can suggest nudity, but I don’t want to show my boobs to a men’s magazine.”

She added: “I felt violated. Now every time I’m on a set, do I have to delete the photos to make sure nobody uses them?”

The model had already spoken out about the experience on Instagram, saying: “I want every model and every woman to know they have a right to make their own choices about their body and image.”

I was reluctant even scared about posting this but now more than ever is important to speak out! As models and as women, we need to stand together and demand the respect we deserve. Keep ➡️➡️ #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Sampaio added that even though modelling is one of the rare industries where women earn more than men, there are still many situations where models “are still not respected” or listened to on set.

She said: “Models are expected to show up on set, just be pretty, do our job and not say a word.

“When we do open our mouths, we’re branded as difficult, opinionated, troublemakers; we are told that we don’t know what we are talking about. We are still exploited.”

Just because I’m in denial that I’m back in cold NY… 😭 #takemeback A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Jan 12, 2018 at 9:28am PST

She said that the fear of losing out on work also keep models quiet, continuing: “It’s such a disposable industry that girls feel like they can’t say anything, because there will be some other girl out there who will just do it.”

Sampaio also defended Victoria’s Secret’s annual fashion show against allegations it is gratuitous.

She said: “I think it’s kind of hypocritical that now people want everyone to be equal, they want everyone to be a feminist.

It’s almost show time!!!!!! You can watch the @victoriassecret fashion show tomorrow in @cbstv at 10/9c ❤️❤️❤️ #vsfashionshow #VSxBALMAIN A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:47am PST

“But if a girl is being sexy because she wants to be sexy, people are saying, ‘Oh, no, you can’t be sexy.’ Isn’t that anti-feminism?

“Victoria’s Secret is not geared towards men – we are selling lingerie to women. We are selling a dream. Everyone wants to feel sexy.”

A spokesman for Lui has been contacted for comment.