Victoria Beckham’s son is ‘perfect date’ for ball

Victoria Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn was her date for Sir Elton John’s Aids ball.

The Spice Girl turned designer shared photos on Instagram of herself and Brooklyn, 19, getting ready for the event to benefit the singer’s Elton John Aids Foundation.

One showed the star, clad in a long black dress, being primped and preened by make-up artists ahead of the glitzy event.

“Back into glam chaos! #25anniversary #argentoball#fightagainstaids @ejaf @eltonjohn@davidfurnish x kisses x,” she wrote.

A second image showed the mother-of-four helping Brooklyn with his tie, and was captioned: “The perfect date.”

The third showed the elegant pair dressed and ready, standing under an arch of flowers.

It was captioned: “Kisses x.”

The Argento Ball marks the 25th anniversary of Sir Elton’s foundation and includes a performance by Ed Sheeran.

- Press Association