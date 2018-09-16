Victoria Beckham takes an emotional bow at her first ever show at London Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham’s first London Fashion Week show couldn’t have come with more hype.

View this post on Instagram My first ever #LFW show to celebrate 10 years of my brand. #VBSince08 So excited for the show tomorrow at 9.30AM GMT! Watch #VBSS19 at the Piccadilly lights in London or on my Facebook page x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 15, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT

Celebrating 10 years of her fashion brand, the star gave fans lots of inside access via her social media channels, saying: “Spring Summer 2019 marks our first decade. This collection looks back, but also forward – it explores the codes of the brand, the identity I’ve built up over the 10 years since my first show. Fluid lines, a mix of masculine and feminine, print, an arresting mix of unusual colours – these are our codes.

“It’s also a collection about choice – there are slender and wide trousers, midi and full-length skirts, eased shapes and fitted forms. Brocade and satin, tailoring and fluidity. There’s a lightness throughout, that feels modern. It’s about dressing not our woman, but our women – reflected in our cast this season, as well as embedded in the clothes.

“Today is a milestone; our 10-year anniversary, and my first show in London. I’m really happy to be able to celebrate this season back at home.”

View this post on Instagram Almost showtime! Thank u to #TeamVB for all your hard work. So excited to be showing #VBSS19 this morning at 9.30AM GMT, celebrating my 10th year anniversary for the first time at #LFW x VB A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 15, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

Beckham also revisited the campaign that launched her brand – when Marc Jabobs shot her coming out of a shopping bag – which has gone viral, with people posting their own snaps – to hilarious effect.

View this post on Instagram Who wore it best 🤔 #VBBagChallenge Bag club @celestebarber @jaynesharp @thebartekusa @lindarobson58 Share yours with me via #VBSince08 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 14, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

Taking place at London’s Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, the hottest show of London Fashion Week meant access was seriously restricted.

As has become the norm pre-VB -show, models’ faces were prepped with Foreo’s UFO – a device offering a speedy 90-second facial using sheet masks, LED light therapy, cryotherapy, thermotherapy and T-Sonic pulsations.

View this post on Instagram Preparations well under way at the #VBSS19 show! X VB @Foreo #LFW #VBSince08 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:39am PDT

The show itself saw a classic collection showcasing Beckham’s style. Relaxed suits, boxy dresses and floor-sweeping skirts, with sophisticated attention to detail, such as perfectly knotted belts and delicate lace edging.

Hair was slick, lines were asymmetrical and giant clutches and slouchy bags were carried down the runway.

The Beckham family were, of course, in attendance, with Brooklyn snapping pictures from the frow.

View this post on Instagram We are family: the Beckhams were out in full force on the front row this morning to support @VictoriaBeckham at her 10th anniversary show, her first back in London. @DavidBeckham @BrooklynBeckham @CruzBeckham @RomeoBeckham A post shared by Vogue Paris (@vogueparis) on Sep 16, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

At the end, Beckham graced the runway, wearing smart black trousers, a camel blazer and a casual ponytail. She appeared to struggle to contain her emotions as she reached out to the family for a squeeze, before taking a bow and scurrying back up the monochrome staircase.

It’s been a pretty life changing 10 years for Victoria Beckham. And her fashion brand is definitely here to stay.

Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2019 Catch me at my Dover Street store at 3PM today where you can shop my 10 Year Anniversary tee and get it signed by me! Looking forward to celebrating with you. x VB #VBSince08 Posted by Victoria Beckham on Sunday, September 16, 2018

- Press Association